Igbo in Diaspora decry deplorable state of roads, infrastructure in S’East

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Igbo leaders living outside Igbo land have decried the deplorable state of roads and other infrastructure in the South East geopolitical zone as well as the poor representation of the people in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and asked the Federal Government to redress the situation.

The Igbo leaders met during a two-day convention in Jos, the Plateau State capital, which also saw the election and swearing in of the new executive committee of the Ndi Eze Igbo N’uzo Ije association.

In a communique signed by the President of the group, Eze Boniface Ibekwe, the people urged the Igbo nation to live in harmony with their host communities across the country.

They further urged the governors of the South East to work harmoniously with their people as their Northern and South-West counterparts were doing to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy, like good roads, water and electricity.

The Igbo leaders commended both the people and government of Plateau State under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong for the cordial relationship existing between them and the members of the Igbo community living in the area.

Furthermore, they also commended South East Senators for their support and co-operation with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and urged them to ensure that whatever was due to the zone from the Federal Government was given to them.

The communique read in part, “There are problems affecting the Igbo nation which need to be treated as urgent by the President Buhari- led government.

“The deplorable state of the roads and infrastructural decay in the South East geopolitical zone, must be fixed as a matter of urgency. The association also, noted with profound regret that their repeated request for more political appointments has not been addressed by the President.

“We call on the Igbo nation to live in harmony with their host communities to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy, like good roads, water and electricity.

“We give kudos to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and the people of Plateau for the cordial relationship that exists between the governor and his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden and the members of the Igbo community living in the state.”