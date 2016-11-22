Why we honoured Lt. Col Ali — Gov Shettima

By Charles Kumolu

BORNO State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has said that the decision to honour the late Lt. Col Muhammad Ali was informed by the bravery with which the deceased protected Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He also said that for paying the supreme price, Borno would remain indebted to the fallen soldier, who was killed in Malam-fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

Shettima said that having evaluated the sacrifice made by the slain soldier, the state was left with the option of identifying with him in death. Hence, the presentation of N10 million cheque to the family during a condolence visit to their Unguwar Sarki residence in Kaduna, last Saturday. This gesture, which came 12 days after he attended the funeral was specifically made to the deceased’s widow, three children, and mother.

At the event which afforded Shettima the opportunity of interacting with the bereaved family, the governor presented a Zenith Bank cheque of N10m issued in the name of the widow.

Accordingly, N2million was meant for the widow while N2 million was set aside for the mother of the fallen officer. Each of the deceased’s three children had N2 million which would be kept in their accounts.

Addressing the family, Shettima said: “The late Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu Ali gave Borno everything. He worked hard in leading troops to recover many communities and at the end he paid the supreme price by giving his life for us. The least we can do to him as people of Borno State is to not only pray for the repose of his soul but also to support those who depended on him for their livelihood. I am concerned about his immediate family that includes his three children, his widow, and his mother. This money cannot replace his life. No amount can replace human life. We only want to support his family in the ways we can as humans. Please let us know if you need any more help. “We will stand by this family and the families of our fallen heroes. I think one of the things that should console this family is the legacy the commanding officer has left behind. May Allah admit him and all those that died for Borno and this country, into paradise. Please accept our sympathy, we share your emotions and all Nigerians share this irreparable loss. It is a big loss for us in Borno because the late officer was doing us a great service that we miss.”