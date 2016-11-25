Harrysong on dumping Five Star Music: ‘I need a new platform to express myself’

By ANOZIE EGOLE

Reggae Blues crooner, Harrison Tare Okiri, a.k.a, Harrysong whose news of dumping his former music label, Five Star Music to start his own label, Alterplate went viral on the internet has revealed that the desire to express himself in a new platform prompted his decision to part-ways with his former management.

He, however, debunked insinuations that he was having a running battle with his former management before he finally dumped the label.

Speaking on the development officially during a media chat, Harrysong admitted leaving Five Star Music. He said, “I am no longer Five Star music artiste. My contract with the company has expired and I decided to unveil my new musical platform. I have learned a lot coming from Question Mark, the first record label I have worked with before I moved to Five Star Music.

And when the contract expired, I aspired to grow and to express myself in another platform. That’s why I set up the Alterplate and you will see that it is not just a record label, it involves a lot of things. This is a dream I have been nurturing for many years now. I am very grateful to God that it has become a reality.”

Explaining further, the “Better Pikin” crooner said, “I will always respect both platforms. I will always respect Five Star Music where I learnt the ropes. I can still do some stuff for them such as writing songs or anything they want me to do for them. I am still in talking terms with them and I had their blessing before leaving.”

Harryson said, Alterplate as the name of his label, depicts where he was coming from.

According to him, “I started music as a musical director in the church. The name is talking about where I am coming from and the music I have to churn out. It’s also the expectation of what is coming into the music industry in Nigeria. We have some artistes who are already signed to the label and these artistes are people that have worked with me in the past.

“I know them and I know what they can do. We also have a band group now called, Alterplate band, that will be performing with me on stage. They can also perform at events without me because they have complete team. This is what we started long time ago. Before now, I was not strong enough to start this but now, I am stronger. I didn’t quarrel with Five Star Music. People say that I am the engine room of Five Star music.

“The truth is that I wrote a lot of songs for them and it doesn’t mean the label is going to crumble as I take my leave. They have a lot of talented people like Kcee, Skibii, Ex-boster among others. I came into the label with my own sound. So, as I am leaving they have their own sound that they are going to continue with. I don’t think there will be any reason for me to go back to Five Star Music, but I will always appreciate the label.”