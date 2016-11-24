Group urges Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba, Udu monarchs to avert Ijaw, Urhobo war

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- THE Foundation for Human Rights and Anti Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, yesterday, appealed to the traditional rulers of Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba and Udu Kingdoms in Delta State to call their subjects to order to forestall a looming ethnic war between Ijaw and Urhobo in the state.

The group in a statement by the national president, Alaowei Cleric, advised: “The leaders of Ijaw and Urhobo nations should swing into action without hesitation in order to avert the looming ethnic crisis between the two tribes.”

“Niger Delta people cannot afford to engage in ethnic crisis at this critical period when we have our common enemies to confront. Our struggle for a better Niger Delta region cannot be achieved without the unity and oneness of all ethnic groups in the region. We need one another more than ever before,” it said.

“We are also calling on the Government of Delta State and all security agencies to do the needful in order not to escalate the crisis. The poor manner in which the government is handling the crisis cannot end the problem.

“Let it take proactive steps to address it once and for all. The Ijaws in Udu Kingdom or elsewhere should not also be provoked into taking the law in their hands, any counter action by the Ijaw will be catastrophic and such will polarise the fragile peace,” the group warned.