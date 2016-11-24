Group passes confidence vote on DESOPADEC’s MD

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch, ILEW, has passed a confidence vote on the Managing Director, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr. Williams Makinde , saying he was on course piloting affairs of the commission.

The group, which condemned recent media attacks being targeted at Mr. Makinde in a statement issued in Abuja, urged to ignore the antic of the traducers and be focus on rendering the best of services to the people of the state.

Amb. Splendour Agbonkpolor, the Executive Director of ILEW, disparaged the attacks on the person of Makinde by detractors who are trying to portray him in bad light.

He said that Makinde’s performances in terms of project implementations were there and visible for people to see adding, “The MD deserves commendation instead of attacks.

The group, which claimed to have being keenly following the activities Mr. Williams Makinde since assumption of office, described him as man of integrity and honest who abhors fraudulent and corrupt practices.

The Civil Society Group, warned that it will on its own efforts challenge any further false report make against DESOPADEC or against Makinde in the court of law, adding, “We can’t fold our hands to see an upright man being harass or intimidated.”

Warning the detractors to leave Makinde alone, the group said, “It is on the heels of these developments that we use this medium to caution detractors whose sole preoccupation is to fight the good man who was all out to ensure infrastructural transformation of Delta State.

Amb. Agbonkpolor urged them to desist from same as DESOPADEC leadership under Makinde will not succumb to the blackmailers, adding, “He has demonstrated patriotism and portrayed excellence in serving our Fatherland and as such should be applauded for same.

He said, “We are aware that Delta state is more than ever before is in need of infrastructural development. It is my believe that in order to achieve this gigantic dream for the state, we must support the present leadership at the DESOPADEC.

“The commission has the mandate to provide infrastructure and transform the state into a modern society in terms of development. On this note, we commend the leadership style of the Managing Director, Mr. Williams Makinde. He is on course. He has done well so far.

“But some timid individuals who I can say feel intimidate by his performances have now resort to blackmail and doing that just to distract him. We in The Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch, to this ends, strongly condemned the media attacks targeted at him.

“We hereby passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Makinde and his team at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.”