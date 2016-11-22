If govt fails to do the needful, we go on indefinite strike – ASUU

Nsukka (Enugu State) – Some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently look into grievances of striking lecturers to forestall incessant strikes in universities.

Also Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chairman of UNN chapter, Dr Ifeanyi Abada has said that if government failed to meet with ASUU’s demands they will go on an indefinite strike.

The students made the appeal in Nsukka on Tuesday while reacting to the ongoing warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG) in the university, Mr Emmanuel Chukwu pleaded with President Muhammad Buhari to urgently address the grievances of the striking lecturers.

Chukwu said that this had become necessary in order to prevent disruption in the academic calendar of universities in the country.

Miss Amarachi Okafor of the Department of Psychology urged the Federal Government to dialogue with ASUU not to allow the strike snowballed into an indefinite one.

Okafor also pleaded with ASUU to consider the plight of students who would be spending extra years in the university, especially in this period of recession.

“The longer the strike lingers, the more the rate of crimes will increase and parents will be paying more for extra years spent in school,’’ she said.

Another student, Mr Emmanuel Ochi of Mass Communication Department pleaded with ASUU to consider the interest of students in order not to constitute a setback to their academics.

“I want the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve their misunderstanding amicably in the interest of students and tertiary education in this country.

“Students have suffered enough over incessant strikes and we do not want a repeat of what happened in the last administration by ASUU,’’ he said.

Academic activities have continued to be paralysed at the UNN over the warning strike by ASUU.

The chairman of UNN-ASUU chapter, Dr Ifeanyi Abada sais that academic activities grounded in the university in compliance of directive by the National Executive Committee of ASUU.

“NEC made efforts to resolve this issue with government but it remained unyielding because of its insensitivity to issues concerning education.

“Since government failed to do the needful, ASUU is left with no option than to proceed on a one week warning strike and failure to meet with our demands we will go on an indefinite strike,’’ he said.

Abada said that ASUU was not taking it lightly with government on issues raised, especially the demand that universities be exempted from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

“The strike compliance in UNN is total, no lectures, no examinations no departmental and faculty meetings as members will not participate.

“UNN chapter will not renege on the directive of the national body till government addresses all the issues raised.

“Our monitoring team is moving round and any lecturer found teaching will be sanctioned accordingly,’’ he said.