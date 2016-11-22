Gov. Obiano to receive FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Federation’s Cup Champion

Awka – Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra will on Wednesday in Awka, receive FC Ifeanyi Ubah, the winner of 2015 Federation’s Cup tournament, as the team embarks on victory tour of the state.

The Anambra Warriors had on Nov. 6, defeated Nasarawa United, to lift the Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Special Assistant on Media, Ikechukwu Onyia, in a statement on Tuesday, said the tour would commence from Nnewi on Nov. 23 and through major cities and communities of the state, as the team makes its way to the stadium.

In the statement , the management of the club called on supporters and fans to come out en masse in support of the victorious team at the International Stadium.

“As part of the highlight of the tour, the governor will host the triumphant `Anambra Warriors’ at the Government Lodge, Awka.

“We call on our suppers to come out in their hundreds and in the colours of their darling team, to celebrate the champions,” he said.