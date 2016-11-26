Gov Emmanuel sends list of 18 commissioners, 2 Special to A-Ibom Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State Governor has sent a list of twenty nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and Special Advisers.

The governor’s letter which was read by the Clerk of the House Mrs. Mandu Umoren during Friday plenary comprises of 18 commissioners and 2 Special Advisers.

Those nominated for office of commissioners include Mr. Paul Udofia, Mr. Ime Okon Ekpo, Dr. Nse Essien, Professor Eno Ikpe, Mr. Idoroenyin Udo and Mr. Emmanuel Nkang, Mr. Uduak Udoinyang, Mr. Charles Udo, Mr. Oman Esin, Dr Iniobong Essien, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Mr. Uwemidimoh Nwoko and Mr. Victor Antai.

Others are Mr. Monday Uko, Doctor Glory Edet, Mr. Udoh Ekpenyong, Mr. Akan Okon and Mr. Ephraim Inyang.

Those listed for position of Special Advisers are Mr. Ekong Sampson and Mr. Ekemini Umoh.

The list shows that only two commissioners Mon-day Uko and Dr Glory Edet, who have served as Commissioners for Youths and Sports and Women Affairs and Social Welfare since Akpabio’s admin-istration made the nomination list while 7 others were part of the immediate past executive council.

Speaker Mr. Onofiok Luke has referred the list to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

He directed the committee to report back to the house within one week.

It would be recalled that Governor Emmanuel had on October, 15, 2016 dissolved his 17 months cabinet.