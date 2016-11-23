Gov. Bello set up committee to investigate council chairman

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Wednesday set up a three-man committee to investigate allegations of financial misappropriation and acts of misdeeds against the Chairman of Suleja Local Government Council, Alhaji Ahmed Diko and his Vice.

Dikko and his Vice, Alhaji Abdullahi Maaji, were suspended on Nov. 8 by the legislative arm of the council for allegedly disposing lands and other properties of the council without due process.‎

NAN also recalled that Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, Speaker of the Suleja Legislative Council, had earlier notified the State House of Assembly of the decision of the council to suspend the chairman and his Vice for three months pending when they are cleared of the allegations.

Bello, however, appointed Abubakar to fill in the vacuum pending the outcome of the committee investigation.

He appealed to the committee to be fair, objective and dedicated in their investigation.

The committee which s headed by Malam Musa Abdul of the State High Court is expected to submit its report within two weeks. (NAN)