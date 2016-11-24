Girl docked for alleged theft of N20m property

By Aniema Umoh

Lagos—AN 18-year-old defendant, Lydia Shamshi, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court at Igbosere for alleged theft of property worth N20,000,000, property of one Bamidele Ademola Olateju.

The defendant, who resides at 1, Val Ifeanyi Close, Bakare II Estate in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Adeleye, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence between September 22 and 28, at Lekki.

He further told the court that the defendant and others at large stole 30 set of wrist watches, assorted jewelleries, two Toshisba laptops, one iphone 6, two Nokia phones and charger, $2,000 (N960,000); all worth N20,000,000, the property of one Bamidele Ademola Olateye.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and the magistrate, Mrs A. O. Olagbenga, granted her bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be blood relations and gainfully employed and also show two years evidence of tax payment clearance to Lagos State.

The case was adjourned to December 7 for mention.