Genocide going on in Kaduna, CAN tells Buhari, El-Rufai

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Friday, decried that President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El­-Rufai of Kaduna State are both not doing enough to end what it described as the unending “genocidal” killings in Kaduna state.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, who spoke to newsmen said their plea for government’s intervention was not about politics or religion but about the value attached to human life.

Ayokunle said: “Many of them can no longer live in their communities, 32 people were recently given mass burial. Whoever is killed, whether Christian or Muslim, deserves not to be killed in this country.

“Is this not Boko Haram in another colour? I want to plead with the government, this is a moment of truth. It is not about politics, religion or ethnicity. It is about the value that is

attached to life.

“To keep Nigeria as one is first the task of government before it becomes the task of the citizens. Ethnic and religious cleansing should stop henceforth. Every systematic killing should stop.

“We know the President is trying but that is not enough. You have to do more to save these innocent lives. We are appealing to the federal government and Governor El-­Rufai, the

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to do their work and let us see and not rhetoric.

“Killings in those communities have continued up till now. Let us not forget that an invitation to aggression depends on the degree of frustration.”