FRSC in Bauchi apprehends 70 road defaulters in one week

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Command, said on Wednesday that it apprehended no fewer than 70 road traffic defaulters within one week for various traffic offences.

The Assistant Corps Commander, Mr Aliyu Idris, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Idris said that the defaulters were apprehended between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20.

He said that the motorists and cyclists were apprehended for offences ranging from fake number plates, seat belt violation, driving and making calls, expired and fake licences and road obstruction.

“In just one week, we apprehended 30 offenders for road obstruction and 40 for fake number plates, motorcyclists being the worst culprits.

“These acts are part of Nigerians not being patriotic to government policies and also endangering the lives of the people moving on roads.

“Another person’s recklessness can also affect other commuters; therefore, people should also play safe to protect the lives of others, not just those boarding the same vehicle.’’

Idris said that the issue of underage driving had dropped drastically as parents were sensitised on dangers associated with underage driving.

“In the recent past, some parents prefer to buy motorcycle for their underage children as a means of transporting themselves to school.

“But recently, due to intensified sensitization on the dangers and public awareness, the act has drastically reduced as we do not see them much on the roads,’’ he said.