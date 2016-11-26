Fraud: EFCC docks Ogunlewe, VC, Bursar of FUAAB

*Ex-works minister, pleads not guilty, gets N50m bail

By Soni Daniel and Daud Olatunji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday arraigned the trio of Senator Adesewe Ogunlewe, former Works Minister and Pro Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Prof. Olusola Oyewole, Vice Chancellor and Mr. Moses Olusola Ilesanmi, Bursar before Justice O. O Majekodunmi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on an 18-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, obtaining money by false pretence and abuse of office.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

One of the counts read: “That you Senator Ogunlewe, Prof. Olusola Oyewole and Moses Ilesanmi between the month of September and October, 2013 at Abeokuta within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did deposit the sum of N400, 000,000.00 (Four Hundred Million Naira) only property of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in a fixed deposit account without due process.”

Another count reads: “That you Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Prof. Olusola Oyewole and Moses Olusola Ilesanmi sometime between the month of September and October, 2013 at Abeokuta within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did deposit the sum of N442,849,898.00 (Four Hundred and Forty Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety Eight Naira) only property of Federal University of Abeokuta in a fixed deposit without due process.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel Bennedict Ubi and Festus Ojo asked the court to remand them in prison custody pending the commencement of trial. The counsel to the first, second and third defendants Wale Adesokan (SAN), Benjamin Ogunmodede and Lapite Ademola however urged the court to admit them to bail having filed the various applications before the court.

Having listened to the submissions of counsel on the bail applications, Justice Majekodunmi granted the first and second defendants (Ogunlewe and Oyewole) bail in the sum of fifty million Naira (N50m) with two sureties in like sum. Sureties must own properties within the jurisdiction and one of them must be a civil servant on grade level 15. The defendants are also to submit their International Passports to the court registrar. The court ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Justice Majekodunmi adjourned ruling on the bail application of the third defendant till Monday 28 November and fixed 16th, 19th and 20th of December for the commencement of trial.