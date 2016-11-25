FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Eagles right back position gives Rohr headache

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he is still searching for a perfect right back for the team as Nigeria chase qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles are leading group B with six points, while favourites Cameroon and Algeria are playing catch up with two points and a point respectively. But Rohr who has tried four different players for the position, said he was determined to find the right balance for his team to avoid any slip ups.

“We have been trying to find the right balance but the struggle in the rightback position is something we hope to sort out.

“Musa Muhammed played in that position against Tanzania and he was good, but he’s not playing at his club in Turkey 0stanbul Ba_ak_ehir.

“We have also played [Wilfred] Ndidi, [Kenneth] Omeruo and Shehu [Abdullahi] but there is no permanent man.

“This is something we have to fix.”

Dutch-born defender Tyronne Ebuehi, 20, was seen as the man to plug the hole but the youngster rejected the chance to play against Algeria in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month, saying he prefers to focus on establishing himself at his Dutch club ADO Den Haag instead.