FIFA retains Mba as Technical Adviser on refereeing

World football –governing body, FIFA has retained Nigerian Linus Mba, a former FIFA referee, as its Technical Adviser in Africa for Refereeing.

Mba, one of the finest ‘Gentlemen of the Whistle’ to have come out of Nigeria, and who is also NFF Consultant on Refereeing, is one of only two Africans retained in that position – the other is former Tunisian FIFA referee Neiji Jouini.

Both men have been involved in FIFA development activities for close to two decades now.

Mba, a Member of the CAF Referees Committee for 10 years, has continued to serve as Referee Instructor for FIFA and CAF, and has trained referees in virtually all English –speaking National Associations in the African continent. He also serves as Referee Assessor in top grade FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, and is involved in general referee instruction programs for CAF.

Jouini has a long –term contract with the Qatar Football Association and works for CAF during a number of championships.

Both men are in the company of the likes of Pierluigi Collina (Italy), Barry Neale (England); Batta Marc (France), Vicar Donald (Scotland) and David Elleray (England) as FIFA Technical Advisers.