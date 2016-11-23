FG donates N35m sports equipment to Katsina primary schools

The National Lottery Commission in conjunction with National Lottery Trust Fund on Tuesday donated sports equipment worth N35 million 60 primary schools in Katsina State.

The sporting facilities purchased by the government are football, volleyball, lawn tennis, basketball, athletics, badminton, hockey and table tennis materials.

Engr. Habu Gumel, the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund said at a ceremony in Katsina where some of the equipment were distributed to benefiting schools that the gesture was promote sports at grassroots.

“The sporting equipment are donated to the 60 selected primary schools in the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

“The equipment are donated for the upliftment and promotion of grassroots sports development in Katsina State.

“This exercise of equipping our public primary schools with quality sports equipment through funding from the National Lottery is a clear sign of government”s desire to assist the vulnerable children in the society.

Earlier, speaking, the Director General of National Lottery Commission, Mr. Adolphus Ekpe, called on the Headmasters of benefiting schools to make judicious use of the sporting equipment.

“The proper usage of the sporting equipment will lead to the discovery of new talents in sports that abound in our communities and rural areas.” he said

In his remarks, the Chairman of Katsina State Basic Education Board, Alhaji Lawal Buhari, pledged that the Board would assist the primary schools to make judicious use of the equipment.

“The sporting equipment will surely assist our pupils to boost their sporting talents.

“The Lottery Commission and Trust Fund donation of the sporting equipment has come at the right time when our schools are in dire need of the sporting equipment.

“The Board will set-up a committee that will be going round to inspect the donated equipment” he said