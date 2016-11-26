Falcons eye top spot against Kenya

The Super Falcons have complained that they have not yet been paid their bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of today’s match with Kenya in their final Group B fixture.

The players have not received bonuses since the qualifying stage, including the home and away fixtures versus Senegal.

During the training camp in Abuja before the squad departed for Cameroon, the team didn’t get any allowance from the NFF.

The Florence Omagbemi-led side have no injury worries for the clash against Kenya at Stade Municipal de Limbe, amid speculations that Guingamp striker Desire Oparanozie is nursing an injury.

Nigeria will qualify for Tuesday’s semifinal if they can avoid defeat against Kenya no matter the outcome of the other group game between Ghana and Mali.