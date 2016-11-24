Ex-minister, Hirse’s kidnappers still silent

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Three days after the former Minister Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, was kidnapped in Kaduna State, his abductors are leaving family members in suspense as they are yet to make contact.

Hirse, who was also the Plateau State governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2015 general election, was on his way to Sokoto on a condolence visit to the family of the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, but was kidnapped while having a stopover at the house of Mamman Daura in Kaduna State.

Speaking with Vanguard on phone yesterday, the victim’s daughter, Mrs. Na’anbam Pokop, said: “We have not heard anything from them.

“We are still waiting, but the Lord has strengthened us. We trust that He will answer our prayers for the safe return of our father.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Terna, added: “As we speak, there has been no contact. We are monitoring his phone and that of his relatives: there has been no suspicious calls.

“We are working hand in hand with our counterparts in Kaduna, but have not heard anything.”

Meanwhile, Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called for calm and prayers for the safe return of the elder statesman.