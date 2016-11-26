How Enugu govt is surmounting security challenge

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu state, being a gateway state between the north and other Eastern part of Nigeria is vulnerable to security problems. As trade takes place, so also does crime but the state has been able to straighten its security apparatus through the composition Peace and Security Committee.

The neighborhood vigilante is one of the initiatives of the state government to check crimes in the state. Apart from the herdsmen attacks, the state also experienced other crimes such as kidnapping, and armed robbery but the peace and security committee put in place by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been able check the security challenges.

The committee, which is replicated in all the 17 local government councils and wards, is made up of all the local governments’ chairmen, herdsmen leaders, cow dealers association, Myetti-Allah, and state commissioners for Human Development and Agriculture. It is headed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on security, Gen. Fred Eze (rtd), an experienced solider who commanded Nigeria troops in Dafour. The committee’s mandate is to enlighten the residents on security issues.

Warding off crime in the state

Eze who revealed how the state was able to check the clash between the host communities and herdsmen explained that there was an understanding that either side that is found guilty of any wrong doing will be made to pay damages. According to him, “We make herdsmen pay for damaged crops and we make communities pay for any cow that is killed and since then we’ve been able to control the situation”.

Eze who said that the state does not like grandstanding, faulted the expectation in some quarters that the state should have been more brazenly forceful in its reaction to the atrocities committed by the herdsmen. He said “no two states are the same, there are different leadership styles, other states could adopt their own style but Governor Ugwuanyi is a peace loving man who associates with every segment of the country. Enugu was adjourned the most peaceful state in Nigeria and we want to continue in that direction. Enugu is also in a strategic location and we have cow routes that pass through the state to other parts of the country. If we behave in a manner that will deny other states in the south-east and south-south access, that would not be good enough. Some of the herdsmen were even born here and they don’t have any other place.”

Peace as advocacy

Speaking in similar vein, the state commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Reduction, Mr. Obinna Mbaeke said “ever since the Uzo-Uwani and Atakwu attacks, we made it mandatory that every community should have a neighborhood watch. We work with the traditional rulers, President Generals of communities, and it was not just because of herdsmen attack but for crimes such as ritual killings, robbery and kidnapping. The council chairmen take charge in their local governments to cater for the welfare of the neighborhood groups and the law empowers them to bear light weapons that are profiled by the police but it is scarcely used since our advocacy is peace first.

“The result is that ever since then, Enugu state has been relatively calm. We work with the Peace and Security Committee headed by Retired General Eze. It involves the Myetti-Allah, cattle rearers, traditional rulers, the Sarikis, other security agencies, down to the local governments and it is very proactive in the wards and our people have been told not to kill any cow. For instance in Udi, the herdsmen reported that three cows were killed and after our investigation confirmed it to be true, the herdsmen were paid N1.5 million and since then there has not been any other problem from both sides.

“The job of the Neighborhood is to ensure proper sensitization even though as human beings sometimes they make mistakes and they are cautioned. They are not to manhandle suspects or or dabble into matrimonial cases but they are to deal mainly with security and sanitation.

Enugu is safe

“Enugu state is part of the Nigeria federation and its law cannot supersede that of the federation but we try to accommodate everybody, whether you are Arab or Effik, so long you are in Enugu state, you are protected. Security is one of the four points agenda of the state government. Enugu is safe, we met it safe and we will continue to ensure it is safe. What we are doing is yielding results and the way the governor is going about it is the most sensible; that so long as you are in the state you must conform to the laws of the land,” said Mbaeke.

The Caretaker chairman of Uzo-Uwani local government, Mr. Cornel Onwubuya has also commended state peace and security committee for its efforts. He said: “for some time we had issues with robbers and kidnappers, they would emerge from the bush and kidnap for ransom. It was like a cartel. The local government is vast and we had to work hard because it was embarrassing us and we held series of meeting with leaders of communities and groups both in Enugu and Kogi states. We are not particularly guarding against the herdsmen but we build partnership between the host communities and the herdsmen. The state peace and security committee is helping and ever since then, things are getting better and I don’t think such ugly incidents will happen again.

“The state government has helped enough not just on the issue of herdsmen and the security is really beefed up not just in Uzo-Uwani but also in the entire state. The state sent relief materials to the displaced persons, same as other groups and individuals in Nigeria and outside the country who have been showing solidarity with us and were even donating cash. The state government took care of the hospital bills when the Nimbo incident happened and also gave compensations.”