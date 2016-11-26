ENSG to inject N3m to revamp moribund state-owned newspaper

Enugu – Enugu State Government, on Saturday, revealed that it has earmarked the sum of N3 million to revamp the state-owned moribund Daily Star newspaper.

The sum of N2,367,000 is for the revitalization of Star Printing and Publishing Cooperation, Enugu and N520,500 for subsequent weekly production of the newspaper’s 3,000 copies.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, told NAN in Enugu that the government wants to revamp the moribund newspaper company to increase its efficiency and accountability.

Udeuhele noted that the sum for the revitalization of Printing and Publishing Company would be used for printers and machines repair as well as purchase of some equipment to aid production.

“This money will also cover the re-launch of the paper for the vendors at Obiagu – a popular newspaper hub in Enugu – and the first publication for the re-launch of the newspaper,’’ he said.

According to him, the N520,500 would be for the subsequent weekly production of the newspaper after the re-launch week.

He explained that the newspaper would have 70 per cent local content as well as 20 per cent national content and 10 per cent international content focusing more on the activities of Enugu State indigenes in Diaspora.

“The circulation would be in the South East states first as well as offices of all state functionaries and the Ministries, Departments and Agencies,’’ he said.

On staffing, the commissioner said that his ministry had arranged with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to get six corps members that specializes in printing and journalism.

“”We also plan to re-engage retired staff of the newspaper company, who are still active.

“”While I have instructed all information ministry staff at the council areas, popularly called local government information officers to summit reports of weekly news-worthy events and developments to the company via email.

“”The local government information officers would be involved so that we have enough local content and focus for the revitalized newspaper,’’ he said. (NAN)