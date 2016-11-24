Election observer groups condemn call for Ondo poll postponement

A Coalition of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Accredited Domestic Observer Groups for Ondo State 2016 governorship election had condemned calls for postponement of the poll from some quarters.

The groups are; Centre for Strategy, Ethics and Value, Northern Socio-Cultural Initiative, Committee of National Patriot and Africa Initiative for Sustainable and Positive Development.

The Spokesman of the group, Mr Ali Abacha, said in Akure on Thursday that the electoral body and security agencies were fully prepared for the poll,

hence there was no need to postpone it.

He said that “having carefully observed the political situation in Ondo State ahead of the Nov. 26, 2016 governorship election, we hereby call on INEC to go ahead with the election, as there is no cogent reason to postpone the election.

“INEC should not be distracted, rather, it should remain focused and committed to ensuring credible, transparent and peaceful election in Ondo State.

“We, the accredited civil society groups, have deployed our observers across the state for effective election observation and reportage.”

According to him, there are assurances from various heads of security agents in the state, guaranteeing peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election.

He, therefore, urged eligible voters in the state to come out en mass to choose a candidate of their choice without fear of any kind.

Abacha, who is the Coordinator of Northern Socio-Cultural Initiative, said the group has confidence on the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic values.

He,however, advised the President to call security heads to order, especially on election day.