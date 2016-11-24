Education gets lion share, as Ganduje presents N209.8bn budgets

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, presented a N209.8 billion proposed appropriation bill for 2017 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The proposed budget, tagged Sustainable Self-Reliance Budget, has N130.4 billion as capital expenditure and N79.3 billion as recurrent expenditure.

Ganduje revealed that the recurrent revenue projection stands at N143.7 billion, with N46.10 billion as internally generated revenue, IGR, and N96.9 billion expected from federal allocation.

Ganduje disclosed that “recurrent expenditure is higher than the 2016 fiscal year with N774.3 million, which stands at 0.079 per cent, while IGR is lower than that of the 2016 fiscal year with 8.4 per cent.”

The governor explained that the drop in the IGR was not unrelated to the current economic hardship being faced in the country, while the capital expenditure is less than that of last year by N59.8 billion.

He added that N26.2 billion is expected from internal loans and N32.5 billion from grants, amongst others.

Education was one of the sectors that take the lead in the budget document, with N17.5 billion set aside for the sector.

Ganduje said: “We want to remain steadfast and committed towards improving the quality of our education. That is why we are giving high priority to the sector.”

He noted that N500 million would be used for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of classrooms, N640 million for the construction of staff residences, toilets and others.

According to him, N8 billion is set for capital projects in the education sector, stressing that “N1 billion will be for the completion of abandoned technical colleges in the state, while N2.4 billion will go for the completion of some projects in the North-West University, Kano.”

Health sector gets N10.7 billion; N800 million for Hisbah Academy and Manpower Development Centre; water sector, N13.6 billion, among others.