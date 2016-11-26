Edo Guber: Tribunal fix Dec. 2 for hearing of PDP gov candidate petition

By Simon Ebegbulem

THE Edo State Governorship election petition Tribunal chaired by Justice A.T.Babamasu, yesterday adjourned till December 2, 2016, ruling on the application filed by the governorship candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), Nurudeen Inwanfero, seeking to withdraw one of his petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Young Democratic Party had gone to the tribunal calling for the cancellation of the September 28 governorship election in Edo state, which INEC declared Obaseki of the APC winner, on the ground that the party’s logo was not included in the ballot papers used for the election.

But countering their petition, the INEC, APC and Governor Obaseki had filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the petition filed by the YDP candidate. The legal fire works commenced after the Counsel to the YDP candidate, Ugo Nwofor informed the court that he had earlier filed an application seeking the discontinuance of petition one due to what he described as typographical error.

He informed the court that he would however go on with petition three which is before the court. But Counsels to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi and Obaseki, Ken Mozia, argued that they are legal procedures before petitions are withdrawn from the court or discontinued insisting that the procedures for withdrawal must be followed to the letter before it could be acceptable by the parties.