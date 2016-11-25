Don’t tamper with pre-paid meters – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has cautioned customers against tampering with their pre-paid meters.

Mrs Patience Ezeagu, EEDC’s Communication Manager, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that the company had incurred huge losses due to pre-paid meter by-pass.

Ezeagu said the company would soon commence a house-to-house exercise to fish out customers who had by-passed their pre-paid and post-paid meters to avoid recharging them.

She called on the public to help in giving out information to EEDC about customers who tamper with their facilities.

According to her, a penalty of N50, 000 awaits anyone who disobeys the company by indulging in meter by-pass.

“I want to inform members of the public and our customers that there is a penalty for meter by-pass and tampering of EEDC equipment.

“A penalty of N50, 000 awaits anybody that tampers with our pre-paid and post-paid meters.

“It is in the best interest of the customers to re-charge instead of by-passing,’’ she said.

She said the trend had become worrisome to the company and any consumer found guilty of by-passing the meter would be sanctioned.

The manager also warned the public to desist from reconnecting their electricity whenever it was disconnected by the EEDC, rather paying the connection fee.

She said that whoever failed to pay would be arrested by law enforcement agencies.