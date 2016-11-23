Dikko assures on a better League in 2016/2017

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

Ahead of the kick-off of the 2016/17 league season expected to begin by the first week of next month baring any postponement, the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC) has assured of a better managed and organized competition.

Chairman of the LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko who revealed this in a chat with Sports Vanguard in Abuja said already the league body has reviewed the organization of the last season with a firm resolution to make the league more interesting, not only to the competing clubs but also to other stakeholders.

He particularly insisted that the quest to attract quality sponsorship for the league will only be achieved when those investors are convinced that they will get the desired return on investment without any let or hindrance.

According to him, the LMC in conjunction with its parent body, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has succeeded in reducing the incidents of manipulations especially during home matches, describing it as a huge plus for the nation’s football.

“By our calculation the next season will kick-off hopefully by first week of December and we are poised more than ever to ensure that there is a better organization and administration of the league. This is one of the things we are doing to raise the profile of the league.

“We all know how important it is to have good sponsors and we are happy with our partners for their support. Interestingly, the league keeps improving every season because we have largely eliminated such actions that tend to discredit the league. These days it is very easy for teams to go away and win and such is the legacy we want to sustain.”