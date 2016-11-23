Destruction of oil installations by militants wrong way to agitate for recognition —Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, met with a delegation of Urhobo Leaders of Thought from Delta State and told them that bombing and destruction of oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region by militants was not the best way to agitate for recognition.

According to him, the militants were only destroying facilities meant to serve the people.

The Vice President told the delegation led by its President, Chief Tuesday Onoge and the APC’s governorship candidate in the 2015 elections, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, to Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, that “so much damage is being done. Governments will come and go, but the damages will ultimately destroy people’s livelihoods, aspirations and their future. Nobody else anywhere in the world will destroy the facilities meant to help them. There is no benefit whatsoever in the destruction.”

He, however, maintained that the present administration would continue its outreach to the leaders and groups in the Niger Delta in seeking peaceful solution to the crisis and called for understanding of the people especially that of the leaders of the region, stressing that destruction and damage “do not lead to anything good.”

Osinbajo assured the leaders that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to keep open the channels of communication and negotiation with the Niger Delta representatives, noting that he had shown exemplary leadership and could be trusted once he gave his word.

“He is quiet, but fiercely determined, once he makes up his mind and gives his word,” he said.