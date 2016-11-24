Deposed Oba urges appeal court to stay execution

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Lagos division of the Appeal court has fixed February 14, 2017 to hear an application filed by the Orijeru of Igboyeland, Epe, Oba Micheal Gbadebo Onakoya pleading the court to set aside the judgement of the lower court, which dethroned him in October, 2008.

The new date was fixed sequel to the failure of the appellants to serve the seventh respondents of the notice of appeal.

The panel of Justices to hear the case are Justices Tijani Abubakar, Biobele Abraham Georgewill and Jamilu Yammama Tukur.

Other appellants in the matter are Chief Fatai Adewale Mustapha, Mr Olu Adebanko, Chief Oladele Kadiri, Mr Galibu Sanni, Chief Oluwole Okoye, Chief Safiriyu Bakare, Alhaji Tamiriyu Bello and Ven M.O. Odunlami.

The respondents Chief Johnson Adenopo, Abebosipo Folorunso Ismaila, Alhaji Sikiru Adesada, Lagos State Attorney General, Lagos State Government, Tribunal of Enquiry into Chieftaincy Matters, Lagos State, Otunba A.I. Adebamowo, Chief Dauda Kadiri, Chief Gbenro Otunnowo and Mr Taburaliyu Salam Hassan Adesada.