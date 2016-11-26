CSR: Premium Steel tasked on economic development

By Jonah Nwokpoku

Following the sale of Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSM and transfer to new management team, the Chairman, Executive Council of Udu Local Government area of Delta State, Honourable Chief Kpomah Solomon has charged the new management to continue to use part of its income to develop the community as its Corporate Social Responsibility, C.S.R.

According to him, “Globally, socially responsible organizations are most concerned with value re-investment to the society in appreciation of the contributions of the society to their growth, sustenance and survival. Given this as an important part of operations, corporate attention is increasingly being given to issues like health, education empowerment and employment opportunities, especially in developing economies such as Nigeria.”

He posited that corporate bodies driven by the desire to achieve sustainable development and improve the quality of life, execute operations in such manners that ensure the protection of natural environment especially when there is little or no financial income being earned, is the measure of the organization’s policy and a culture of selfless giving.

Being the chief host of the steel manufacturing giant Premium Steel and Mines Limited, he posits that since the sale of assets of the steel plant to the present team he has come to the realization that, “the potential for income generation and development of the Udu Local Government Area can only be enhanced when operations at the Premium Steel & Mines Limited plant are resumed; a reality that can only come to be when the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) plays its part in settling the liabilities owed various stakeholders”.