‘Crisis rocking APC similar to internal problems that destabilised PDP’

Owerri – Mr Jude Mbachu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo has called on President Muhammadu Buahri to as a matter of urgency intervene in the crisis rocking the party to prevent it from collapse.

Mbachu, the Government Liaison Officer of Umuozu in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area and leader of APC in Imo made the call while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri.

According to him, there is the need for the founding fathers to close rank and tackle the leadership problems currently rocking the party to sustain the 2015 electoral victory of the party.

He noted that the current problem rocking APC was similar to the internal problems that destabilised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2015 general elections and urged APC top leaders not to keep mute.

“I am sad with the current state of affairs in APC because if the founding fathers of APC fail to tackle the problems, it may spell doom for the party in future elections.

“Because of the in-fighting in PDP before the 2015 elections, the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar pulled out of PDP with five governors to APC and that move brought down PDP.

“The leadership of APC may be making a big mistake if all that we are hearing and reading in the papers concerning plans by some APC top brass to pull out of the party is allowed to happen,’’ he said.

Mbachu urged Buhari to use his political wisdom to address the issues affecting former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and others, noting that the role of Tinubu in 2015 victory of APC was clear.

“I expect that as men of honour, agreement reached during the fight that led to the political struggle that led to the defeat of PDP should be respected,’’ he maintained.

Mbachu also called on the minister of Niger Delta to step up actions in the region, adding that no serious project was being executed in the area.

“There is nothing happening in the Niger Delta region courtesy of Niger Delta ministry, work is not ongoing at the Owerri/Aba, Port Harcourt/Owerri, East/West road, and Owerri/Port Harcourt roads which are all Niger Delta ministry projects.’’

He said there was the need for the minister to kick-start activities in the region in order to revert the impression of the people that Niger Delta Ministry had zero budgetary allocation in 2016.

On the state of events in Imo, Mbachu applauded the urban renewal programme of the state government, saying the project had given Owerri a better aesthetic look.

“Imo people should be patient with the state government and watch the progress of work in the state in the next three months, because once these projects are completed, Imo will take a nice shape.’’