Crime fighting: AIG charges officers to be courageous, firm

AIG Agboola Glover has challenged men of the Police Force in Nasarawa State to be “courageous, firm and professional” in the fight to rid the country of criminals.

Glover, Zonal Commander in charge of zone 4 Police Command, Makurdi, who spoke on Wednesday in Keffi, Nasarawa State, also emphasised the need for integrity and dignity in service.

“We must continue to be dedicated to the duties of flushing out criminals; it is the only path to a better and prosperous Nigeria,” he said in an address to police officers, during his familarisation tour to the Keffi Area command.

The officer cautioned them against corruption, abuse of office and indiscipline, and warned that the Force would not hesitate to sanction erring police officers.

He said that the tour was primarily to relay the Inspector General’s message of hope for men on the field and also listen to their complaints with a view to addressing them.

“The Inspector General of Police is doing a lot for you, especially in the area of welfare, promotion and other gestures aimed at motivating everyone toward optimum output.

“ We want to motivate all personnel to work harder to protect Nigeria and its citizens,” he said.

Glover also charged the men of the force to be fair to everyone, stressing that they must avoid sentiments that could call their neutrality to question.

He promised that the police authority would continue to equip the force to enhance quality service delivery. (NAN)