Court restrains NDPHC from routing power line through Mbosi palace

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—A Federal High court sitting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, presided over by Justice I.N Oweibo, has restrained Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, limited, from routing its 330KVA power line through the palace of the traditional ruler of Mbosi, Ihiala Local Government Area, Igwe Onuakalusi, particularly the mausoleum and its surroundings.

The court also restrained the NDPHC from routing the 330KVA power line through any other places in Mbosi except those places it earlier marked and paid compensation for to the community.

The Judge also ordered as prayed by the plaintiff, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, who is the regent of Mbosi after the death of his father, Igwe Onuakalusi, that N1 million compensation be paid to owners of properties, which included economic trees that were allegedly damaged by the NDPHC in the course of routing the 330KVA power line through their areas.

Before handing down the ruling by the court, counsel to NDPHC, and two others , Mr Emmanuel Ogbuji and Engr James Arugo, Defendants, Mr A.O. Oraezueme told the court that it has no Jurisdiction to entertain the suit as it bothered on land issue which is exclusive preserve of a state High court, customary, magistrate or Area courts.