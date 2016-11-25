Cheeky Bristol University students compete in Best Bum competition

Dozens of Bristol University students have entered an annual best buttocks competition.

Cheeky undergraduates have sent in pictures of their nude derrieres in the hope their posterior will be named the most beautiful.

Snaps of perfectly round, toned, clenched and pert bottoms have been released online however, their owners have wished to remain anonymous and made up fake monikers to go with their behinds.

The funniest cover-up nicknames included Marcus Buttocks, Boris McBasketballs, Loretta De La Tush and Mandy McButt.

Bristol isn’t the only university to host the fun competition as Cambridge University has just called upon their students to send in their perfect bum pictures.