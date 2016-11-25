How I cheated death by Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie who survived kidney ailment

•Narrates how he told his wife to return to her parents and start a new life without him

•Thanks Nigerians for coming to his rescue

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie who was down with kidney related disease for almost four months is back on his feet again.

Mezie returned to the country from the UK last week, where he went for medical treatment, looking hale and hearty. Fortunately, the good-looking actor did not undergo a kidney transplant as was widely publicised. Instead, his kidneys suddenly started working again to the surprise of everyone.

The actor met with his media friends at celebrity restaurant, O’jez, National Stadium, Surulere, Tuesday, where he formally announced his return to the country, as well as his plans to organize a survival party to thank God for giving him a second chance to live.

He recounted the touching story of how he cheated death.

Mezie said, his battle with the terminal ailment and consequential victory over death made him to realize that “There is God, and He works in a miraculous way.”

News broke around July this year that the popular actor was down with advanced stage of kidney disease and required over 60, 000 pounds to carry out a transplant. “I was devastated, I was broken but God decided to give me a second chance, to serve him.

“I had made up my mind that I was going to die. I had begun to make preparations because from research I knew that most people live a maximum of 10 years after a transplant, some even less than that. But my wife told me I should not give up, she gave me strength to fight on. At a point, I told her to go back to her parents and start a new life without me. That she’s still young and cannot afford to live with a dying man.

“But after my friend, Mrs. Juliet Bumah, Saturday Editor of The Telegraph visited me in the company of other media friends; that was when they told me they had to let the world know about my plight because I would not be able to foot the medical bills alone. Then I was already spending about 170, 000 weekly on dialysis aside monies I was paying to see consultants too. I agreed with them and that was it.”

The actor is full of gratitude to Nigerians, especially Apostle Suleiman Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries who he said, promptly responded to the “Save Leo Mezie” campaign. He also appreciated Nollywood, fans, and well-wishers who stood by him throughout the trying time.

“I never knew I was loved by Nigerians, I never knew God also loved me this much,” he said.

He displayed public gratitude to Apostle Suleiman Johnson for coming to his rescue. “I want to thank Apostle Suleiman Johnson for what he did for me. I have never met him before I took ill but as soon he heard about my condition, he contacted me and asked me to stop further public appeals for funds. He then took over all my medical bills and my stay in the UK. I did not lack anything. I thank God for using Apostle Suleiman Johnson to save me from dying,” he gushed.

On the issue of a kidney transplant, Mezie said, “I want to clear the air here, I did not undergo a kidney transplant, although that was what the doctors in the UK said, on my arrival. God did His work and I was only treated effectively. I will call what happened a miracle because tests carried out on me revealed that my kidneys were badly damaged and the only solution was a transplant. But after weeks of treatment, the doctors were even shocked that they were able to revive my kidneys. I give God all the glory.”

Leo Mezie was down with kidney related disease for almost four months. The news of his ailment was broken barely a month after popular music producer, OJB Jezreel passed on. The latter died three years after he underwent a kidney transplant.