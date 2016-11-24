Cancellation of monthly sanitation in Lagos to boost productivity, says Mile 12 traders

Traders at Mile 12 produce market in Lagos on Thursday lauded the cancellation of monthly environmental sanitation exercise by the state government, saying it would boost economic activities.

Mr Femi Odusanya, spokesperson, Mile 12 Traders Association, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government announced the cancellation on Wednesday, saying “it was no longer appropriate to restrict movement of people for three hours in a mega city like Lagos.’’

Odusanya said: “The government’s decision was quite thoughtful. It has become unnecessary restraining people’s movement for three hours in this economic recession.

“Most people bringing goods from the North wait at the expressways till sanitation ends but now our goods will get to the market early with reduced waste.

“With this new development, traders will have more time to promote their businesses and contribute to the economic growth of the country.”

He, however, noted that the cancellation placed huge responsibility on the traders to intensify and maintain a clean and healthy environment while pursuing economic gain.

“We have to increase our efforts in cleaning and waste disposal at the Thursday weekly market sanitation to ensure that our market is hygienic and safe for trading activities,” he said.

Similarly, Eke Ubiji, Executive Secretary, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME), noted that the decision would create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“Environmental sanitation is an integral part of societal governance; citizens should observe it without compulsion and restriction that will hinder economic activities,” Ubiji said. (NAN)