Buhari’s govt is shameless for talking about 2019– Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as shameless for saying Nigerians will rally behind the President in 2019.

Recall that the Presidency, Monday, dismissed suggestions that the masses will desert President Buhari in 2019, saying it’s unfounded and utterly ridiculous.

Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, who was reacting to allegations by a former Congress for Progressive Change, CPC member, Alhaji Buba Galadima that President Buhari would be abandoned by the people in 2019, asserted that “ordinary Nigerians are the backbone of his (Buhari’s) mandate and the only reason he ran for the office is to protect them against the rapacious merchants of corruption, who have held Nigeria back for decades.”

However, reacting, Mohammed, said: “It is very unfortunate and shameless that a government that is yet to do anything is already talking of 2019. It is very unfortunate that a party like APC that is fast becoming moribund is already talking of 2019 when they have nothing to show for the four years Nigerians gave them. This development shows they are power-hungry, hypocritical and corruption-ridden.

“This entire 2019 discussion is ridiculous. I believe a government that has performed will rely on its performance before being considered for another four years in office. We are not even in the middle of the four-year term given to them and they are already talking of 2019. This is an unfortunate development and it shows the ineptitude of the government. For a man that has led us into the worst recession ever and has got nothing to show Nigerians since he assumed office to be talking of 2019, shows how shameless the government can be.”