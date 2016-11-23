Buhari’s daughter, Zahra to marry billionaire Ahmed Indimi

Zahra Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari is set to get married this December, in Abuja after her matrimonial introduction on Friday, November 18, 2016.

She is getting married to Ahmed Indimi, son of Nigeria billionaire and oil tycoon, Mohammed Indimi.

Ahmed who is the marketing director of Oriental Energy Resources is to be joined in wedlock with Zahra on the 2nd day of December, 2016.

The wedding is said to be on a low-key celebration as the president desire it to be a simple and intimate ceremony to be attended by only close family and friends.

Zahra, is a graduate of micro biology from the University of Surrey in England and also the ambassador for the SCAF, a foundation set up to arrest and minimize the case of sickle cell around the nation.