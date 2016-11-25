Breaking: PDP suspends Buruji Kashamu, six others

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, suspended Sen. Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District and six others over allegations of financial improprieties, anti-party activities and sundry reckless acts ”that are capable of bringing our great party to disrepute.”

The six others were: Mr. Bayo Dayo, Mr. Pegba Otemolu, Mr. Semiu Shodipo, Mr Fatai Adeyanju, Mr. Segun Seriki, Hon. Daisi Akitan and Hon. Bowale Solaja.

A notice of suspension emailed to Vanguard, and signed by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele (State Chairman), and Hon. Olabode Bankole (State Secretary) read: ”The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party has announced the suspension of the above named with immediate effect.

”This is sequel to the report of a Panel which was constituted in June, 2016 to investigate allegations of financial improprieties, anti-party activities and sundry reckless acts that are capable of bringing our great party to disrepute.

”The Panel on several occasions invited some of the above named who were implicated in the misapplication and outright diversion of party funds to defend and acquit themselves of those allegations but they refused to honour the invitation.

”Based on the preliminary report of the Panel however, submitted to the Executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ogun State Chapter, we found merit in the allegations and hereby adopt the report and findings of the Panel which include recommendation to suspend the above mentioned.

”In the exercise of the powers vested on the State Executive committee in accordance with the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party the above name are hereby suspended from the Ogun State Chapter of the PDP with immediate effect; their names have also been forwarded to the national secretariat of the party for necessary further appropriate disciplinary actions.”