Breaking: Omisore suspended by Osun PDP for anti-party activities

Former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore has been suspended by a faction of the party in the state.

The suspension of Omisore and other PDP chieftains came as as a result of allegedly engaging in activities that puts the party in bad light.

The suspension was contained in a statement released on Friday and signed by Chairman of the faction, Mr. Soji Adagunodo and the Secretary, Mr. Bola Ajao.

Others suspended include the chairman of the other faction of the party, Dr. Bayo Faforiji; Bunmi Jenyo; Chief Ojo Williams and Bade Falade for the same offence.

The statement read, ” The state executive committee received recommendation from various wards to local governments and senatorial districts, to suspend the following PDP members : Dr. Bayo Faforiji, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Chief Ojo Williams and Hon Bade Falade.

“In accordance with the provisions of the PDP constitution, and inherent powers vested on the the State executive committee of the party, the said individuals are hereby suspended as recommended.”

The Adagunodo-led faction further demanded that before participating in the party’s activites, Omisore must first clear his name with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.