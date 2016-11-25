Breaking: Ogunlewe, FUNAAB VC, Bursar docked for alleged N409m fraud

Daud Olatunji

The Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olusola Oyewole and the Bursar, Moses Ilesanmi have been docked for alleged N409 million fraud.

The trio were arraigned before Ogun state High Court in Abeokuta by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly diverting a sum of N409m million property of the FUNAAB.

The accused persons who had been in the custody of the EFCC since Wednesday were slammed with 18 count charge ranging from diversion of fund to illegal deposit among others.

They however , pleaded non-guilty to the charges.

Detail later