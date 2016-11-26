BON 2016: Omoni Oboli, Ebube Nwagbo, others to battle for Best Actress award

By Benjamin Njoku

THE jury for the Best of Nollywood,BON, awards has released list of nominees for the 2016 edition, with about six actresses set to battle for Best Actress in a Leading role (English) award.

They are Omoni Oboli, who was nominated for her role in (The First Lady), Judith Audu (Not Just Married), Ebube Nwagbo(Anniversary), Iretiola Doyle (Something Wicked), Belinda Effah (Oracle Online) and Omotu Bissong (Woeman). Oboli won the award in 2013.

Also nominated in the Best Actress in Leading Role(Yoruba ) are Mercy Aigbe(Victims) who will slug it out with Temitope Solaja (Lehin Ikoro), Wumi Toriola (Eni Owo), Yewande Adegbenro(Yeye Oge), Jumoke Odetola (Binta Ofege) and Toyin Aimakhu in Metomi. Veteran actor, who won Best Actor in an English movie at last year’s edition will be battling alongside Ali Nuhu for Best Actor in Leading Role(Hausa), while I.K Ogbonna (Hire a man) will be contending with Best Supporting Actor (English) award with Nkem Owoh (Ghana Must Go), Daniel K. Daniel (A Soldier’s story), Seun Akindele(Black Val), Rotimi Salami (Just Not Married) and Gabriel Afolayan (Something Wicked).

According to Niran Adedokun, president of the BON jury, the release followed weeks of screening of over 120 entries made up of feature films in English, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, ten short films, five documentaries and seven television series.

While congratulating the nominees acknowledged the resilience of Nigerian filmmakers for defying the current harsh economic realities to sustain their creative activities.

He thanked organizers of the awards for the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the jury, while encouraging practitioners to continue to strive for excellence noting that the industry has unlimited prospects. This year’s edition will be hosted by the executive governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ipkeazu.