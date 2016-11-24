Beyoncé begs Jay Z to help troubled Kanye West

Beyoncé is believed to be persuading Jay Z to reach out to his troubled pal Kanye West despite them not being as close as they used to be.

The ‘Formation’ singer has reportedly asked the ‘Holy Grail’ rapper to “let bygones be bygones” and go and be by Kanye’s side at UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles where he is receiving treatment for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

Despite growing apart in recent times, Jay considers Kanye – who has children North, three, and Saint, 11 months, with wife Kim Kardashian West – family and is said to be “coming round” to the idea of helping him.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Beyoncé is urging Jay to let bygones be bygones, and Jay is coming round to the idea and fast as he sees Kanye is in trouble.

“No matter what has happened between them, Kanye has always been Jay’s little bro and Jay has always called him his ‘familia’.”

Beyoncé and Jay were really supportive when the ‘Bound 2’ rapper’s beloved mother died on November 10, 2007 following complications caused by breast reduction and abdominoplasty surgery.

According to the insider, they plan on letting Kanye know that they can be there to comfort him if he’d like them to.

The source added: “When Kanye’s mother Donda died, it was Bey and Jay that Kanye turned to.

“They were his number one comforters, with Beyoncé even playing Connect 4 with him to take his mind off things.

“They’re now planning to reach out to Kanye quietly and in private to avoid any media storm but just to let him know they are there for him.”

Kanye’s hospitalisation came after he took aim at Beyoncé and Jay at his gig in Sacramento, California on Saturday (19.11.16).

He said: “Beyonce I was hurt, I went down for seven years on your behalf. I put my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk. This is a moment in the matrix.

“I heard you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling’.

“In my opinion, now don’t go dissing Beyonce, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are – just to win.

“F**k winning, f**k looking cool, f**k being cool.

“At the risk of my own success. I’ve been sent here, at the risk of my own life, at the risk of my own career, to give ya’ll the truth.

“Jay Z, call me. I know you got killas. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me–talk to me like a man.”

He then scrapped his entire ‘Saint Pablo Tour’ before being admitted to hospital.