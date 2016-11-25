Barka Jumah

Love one another

We need, by unconditional and all necessary means, to love one another. We must also by the truest faith live up to the estate of man, and ever do good works that alleviate the harsher misery of this world. Let us now and forever, do more for one another.

As you strive hard to fulfill good and righteous deeds that honour Allah, be assured that you have also eased the privation that taunt humanity and thus gained for your person and family Allah’s greatest pleasure of peace and His infinite blessings. Happy Jumaat! —Adewale Adeeyo, OON

Halal & Haram

Allah says: “O you who believe! Intoxicants (all kinds of alcoholic drinks), gambling, al-ansaab (stone altars for sacrifices to idols, etc.), and al-azlaam (arrows for seeking luck or decision) are an abomination of Shaytaan’s handiwork. So avoid (strictly all) that abomination, in order that you may be successful.”(Q 5:90)

Gambling was very common during the Jaahiliyyah; in one of the most well-known forms of gambling, ten people would buy a camel, each paying an equal share, then they would throw down arrows – a form of drawing lots. Seven people would win unequal shares and three would be left empty-handed.

Nowadays there are many forms of gambling, including: Baba Ijebu, various kinds of betting, lotteries and raffles, in which people pay money to buy numbers, then numbers are drawn for first prize, second prize, and so on for a variety of prizes. This is haraam, even when it is supposedly done for charity. Others include paying for a number for a draw which will decide who gets what.

Nowadays, there are even clubs that are devoted exclusively to gambling, in which there are so-called “green tables” (roulette tables) just for people to commit this sin. Other forms of gambling include betting on sports and competitions in which the victors win prizes.

Ask Your Imam

How to stop bad dream

As-salamu alaikum. What is the implication of bad dreams at night? If one persistently dream of something bad, what does it mean, what is the interpretation of the above dream and how can it be stopped?

Answer:

Wa alaykum salam. Just try to forget, disregard it, and not talk about any nightmares to other people, even if it is a bad dream. This is the way we have been taught by prophet Muhammad (s.a.w). What you can do is to seek refuge in Allah from Satan, and ask Him to keep Satan away from your heart, and God willing, you will again become calm and peaceful.

The prophet said, ‘’ A good dream is from God. So if any of you have a dream of what you love, do not speak of it except to someone you love. And if any of you has a dream of what you dislike, then seek refuge in Allah from its evil, and from the evil of obsession; and spit out thrice, say two Rakaat prayers and do not tell anyone of it, for in fact it will not harm you’’.

Endeavour to always perform ablution before going to bed and recite the last three chapters of the Quran three times before sleeping. Insha Allah, you will not have bad.

As for interpretation of dreams, I am not a dream interpreter. You should also know that this issue is certainly one of hidden secrets known only to Almighty Allah, the Knower of the Unseen. So all that is written or said of the interpretation of dreams is just a matter of personal reasoning and not reliable. T

his is because this issue is one of the Unseen matters that have something to do with spirits and their interaction with outer worlds. It is merely based on opinions through which some people issued many books claiming to be authority on dreams interpretion.

Although some believe that the interpretation of dreams varies from one person to another but as a Muslim, you dont have to be concerned about it, just pray over any bad dream and move on. And God knows best.