Barcelona interested in signing Victor Moses

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly signified their interest in landing the Nigerian rave of the moment, Victor Moses.

Moses has been able to break into the first eleven and become a key member of the Blues squad under Antonio Conte this term.

Having had loan stints with Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, the 25 years old has thrived in a new wing-back role for the Stamford bridge side.

His outstanding performance has earned man-of-the-match on two occasion this season

Spanish publication Sport, disclosed that Barca have their eyes on the winger as a possible solution to right-back position position.

According to the publication, Barca have sent scouts to watch Moses in action three times already this season.

Although a January move looks unlikely, Barcelona could approach the former European champions for the services of Moses next summer if he continues to impress at Chelsea.