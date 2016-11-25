AWCON: Super Falcons set to harass Harambee Starlets

After their pulsating 1-1 draw against Ghana in group B of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons are match ready for the whipping girls of the group Kenya’s Harambee Starlets tomorrow in Limbe Cameroon.

The Super Falcons started their campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Mali, but they were given a reality check by Ghana’s Black Queens on Wednesday. Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbami was hoping to seal her qualification for the semi-final without much sweat, but she now has to rearrange her tactics to accommodate more tougher games ahead.

Though the Super Falcons are good as qualified having garnered four points and superior goal difference over Ghana, Omagbemi is hoping that her wards wrap up the game against Kenya and focus on the semi-final opponents.

“ I’m looking forward to the game with Kenya and get a good result. We just want to play convincingly against Kenya and hopefully top the group,” Omagbemi said.

Reflecting on the Ghana game, she added that Ghana was a good side.

“Weplayed against a good team and it was a good match by both teams. A draw (1-1) is not a bad result. We played well and were not expecting to draw.”