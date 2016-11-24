AWCON: Ghana grind out draw with Nigeria

It was always going to be a hard fought match between Ghana and Nigeria. And Ghana’s Black Queens forced high riding Super Falcons to a draw in the group B match at the Africa Women Nations Cup in Limbe, Cameroon.

Few chances were created and both teams got their goals from errors on a day the Super Falcons were put to test. It was more of a battle of wits, most especially in the midfield where the Falcons tried to stamp their dominance, but the Black Queens made it hard for the Nigerian women to complete their passes.

It was more of a physical battle and it was one of such contacts that earned a free kick for the Super Falcons in the 19th minute, after Francesca Ordega was wrestled to the ground. Faith Ikidi’s floater into the box was helped into the Ghanaian net by Portia Boakye.

That goal was like a wake up call for the Black Queens and just before the break they got the equaliser after a needless kick inside the Nigerian box by Halimat Ayinde on Elizabeth Addo. Addo, from the penalty spot tucked in the ball pass the outstretched hands of Alaba Jonathan.

The Super Falcons dominated the second half but the goals were hard in coming, even as the Black Queens sought to take the game by the horns.

Nigeria and Ghana are tied on points, but the Falcons lead on superior goals difference. The final games of the group will be decided on Saturday with Nigeria taking on Kenya and Ghana square up against Mali. Both games will be played simultaneously.