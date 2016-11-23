AWCON: Black Queens set to test Super Falcons’ resolve

•As Omagbemi confident on her technical crew

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to face Ghana in today’s group B encounter at the ongoing Africa Women Cup of Nations with the Black Queens hoping to stop a rampaging team determined to maintain its vice grip on the tournament.

The Super Falcons are on everyone’s lips following their 6-0 thrashing of Mali in their group B game in Limbe, Cameroon. The Black Queens also romped to a 3-1 over Kenya and they are confident of keeping the Super Falcons attack at bay. No doubt their target will be Asisat Oshoala who is in a devastating form. She became the second Nigerian player to score four goals in a single match in the tournament. In 2004 Perpetua Nkwocha scored four goals in the 5-0 win the Super Falcons posted over Cameroon to win the title.

Speaking on their chances in the game coach Florence Omagbemi stated that their focus is to win the game and cement their place in the quarter-final, adding that the team is solid and united.

“The Nigerian team is a team with a technical bench. We have a lot of coaches on our team and when we have a game, we have a pre-game talk and we try to pass the message and we try to talk to everyone on the team. Everyone had information and that is why we are on top of our game.”