Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier will not be allowed into Britain to face Arsenal in their Champions League clash on Wednesday after British authorities revoked his visa, the French club said.

“Paris Saint-Germain is stunned by this incomprehensible situation that attacks the very integrity of the UEFA Champions League,” the club said on Tuesday, adding it was because of the Ivory Coast international’s September conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub.