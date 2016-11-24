ASUU Indefinite Strike: What students stand to lose

By Dayo Adesulu

Industrial action in the academia has never been favourable to undergraduates, admission seekers and even the people who survive through the economy on campus.

Infact, whenever there is a disagreement between ASUU and the Federal Government, the students are always at the receiving end.

The prolonged strikes in most cases often snowball into the undergraduates spending extra semesters or additional years on campus, depending on the duration of the industrial actions.

Admission seekers

This is even as the admission seekers would have to wait until final students on campus graduate before gaining admission, as there would be apparently no space for them. It means that if the undergraduates spend additional two years, those seeking University education will have to wait for the same two years to gain admission.

Moreover, those who bear the consequences of ASUU strikes are not limited to undergraduates and admission seekers, but the people who earn their living by doing business on campus would also be affected, as the students who would have patronized them will be at home.

This category of people include shuttle drivers, food sellers, business centre operators, banks, photographers and a host of others.

What about the effects of prolonged strikes on the reading culture of students, as many students study better when they are in academic environment? The thought of examination triggers many students to read, as some students will not read if exams are not approaching.

Age limitation of job seekers

Also, the chances of some overage students getting jobs after graduation may be slim, as additional one or two years to their age could be an obstacle to their chances of paid jobs after graduation. Come to think of this, somebody who would have graduated at twenty-seven, but now graduating at twenty-nine, with one year compulsory NYSC, may not find funny.

Apparently, looking at the issue, even the labour market will be missing some good hands who, due to prolonged strikes have exceeded the required working years for a beginner.

Reacting to the effects of a prolonged strike on students, Miss Irene Aleogho, a 200 level Mass Communication student from University of Benin, urged ASUU and the Federal Government to put the students into consideration in all their decisions, adding, ‘’We also have our lives to live as students. A prolonged strike kills our passions for study, and extra year or years to our stay in school will further compound issues for student on campus”.

FG, ASUU compromise

On her part, Miss Godsbest Folorunso, studying Agriculture Economic and Extension from UNIBEN lauded ASUU passion to make the university environment conducive for learning. She however, pleaded with both the Federal Government and ASUU not to compromise, adding that when ASUU commences indefinite strike, they dont know when it would be called-off.

At Delta State University, Abraka, Mr Success Wari, a final year student of Social Science Education, did not observe the one week warning strike because they have been suspended by ASUU.

Success,who was elated that academic activities are ongoing in the institution, lamented the effects of a prolonged strike to undergraduates and admission seekers.

He said: ‘’As a final year student, I am not happy about the strike. Supposing our institution is participating in the strike, the second semester exams we are supposed to have next year February will be postponed. ‘’Also, the just admitted 100 level students, would have gone back home because they will not be able to process and start their lectures due to the strike.

Hurried academic sessions

‘’There are things like seminars, project that we are supposed to do would be shelved due to the strike. When students finally come back from the strike, lecturers will start rushing to cover their syllabus with the students. There was a strike that happened some years ago, undergraduates that were supposed to have graduated, did not as at the year they should have graduated. They spent extra time in school before they graduated.’’

Eze Chukwudera, final year student of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka said,

Threatened graduation

‘’ASUU strike has affected us because it has slowed down the academic activities, thereby threatening our graduation in July.’’ He urged the government to do something immediately so that the lecturers can get back to class.

Rose Oyidiya, a second year Mass Communication student, University of Nigeria, Nsukka said:

‘’ You know that when institutions go on strike, it affects activities on campus and students are meant to suffer it. Even with this warning strike, it will be difficult to cover every lecture that we have missed. We have first semester examinations in January. If we do not cover everything before examination, how can we cope? How can we be leaders of tomorrow if our institutions keep going on strike?

Also, Egbo Gideon, a final year student of Biochemistry, UNN said that the strike has really made the semester longer. ‘’We, the finalists will suffer it. Because UNN has not joined the strike, lecturers do come to class.

Blessing in disguise

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director (Academic), Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan, Professor Oyesoji Aremu, in his reaction maintained that the one-week ASUU strike would eventually be a blessing generally to the education industry especially the University education. He said: ‘’It is a fact that cannot be controverted that the little and relative stability been enjoyed by the university and students were at the instance of ASUU.

‘’In effect, students would not loose anything. What might look like a loss is insignificant given the expected gains of the strike.”

2009 agreement

You would recall that last week Wednesday, ASUU announced a week warning strike to protest the failure of government to implement the 2009 agreement with the union.

The area of disagreement waiting for redress between the union and government include payment of fraction of staff entitlement and the denial of staff entitlement in respect of earned academic allowance amounting to about N128 billion, funding of universities for revitalization and the refusal to register the Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company by the National Compensation Commission.

Others include the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which according to the Union affects the university autonomy, decrease in budgetary allocation to education and the refusal by government to renegotiate the 2009 agreement which was due for renegotiation since 2012.