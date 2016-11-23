My arrogant wife tells me to ask Google – divorce seeker

Lagos – A commercial driver, Taiwo Oladepo, on Wednesday prayed an Agege Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve his 11-year-old marriage over alleged lack of care and submission by the woman.

Thirty-five-year-old Taiwo, father of four, resides at No. 29, Anthony Nwosu, Ileke Estate., Meiran, Lagos.

He claimed that his 36-year-old wife, Biola, was troublesome, disobedient, not submissive and not caring.

“My wife is too troublesome; she is stubborn, arrogant and not submissive. She is also lazy and wayward.

“There has been no peace in this marriage; we live like cat and rat,’’ he told the court.

The petitioner submitted that his wife went out and returned any time she liked, adding that each time he asked her where she had been, she told him: “Go and ask Google’’.

“I am no longer interested in the union,’’ he submitted.

Responding, Biola, a petty trader, denied the allegations.

She said that the petitioner lacked respect for her and beat her regularly.

“There was a time his friends tried to caution him about his attitude toward me.

“The beating is unbearable but l kept bearing it because of my children,’’ she said.

She added that Taiwo had illicit affairs with different women.

Biola consented to the dissolution of the marriage, but appealed to the court to give her the custody of the children, urging that Taiwo should be responsible for the children’s education and healthcare.

The Court President, Mr Philip Williams, adjourned the case till Jan. 31, 2017 for judgment.