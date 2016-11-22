APC Governors Forum condemns bandit attacks in Zamfara

Gusau – The All Progressive Congress Governors Forum, on Tuesday condemned the persistent attacks on villages by armed bandits in Zamfara, describing the killings as unfortunate and unacceptable.

No fewer than 155 people were killed and over 50 people kidnapped in less than a month by bandits in Maru, Shinkafi, Maradun and Zurmi local government areas of the state.

A delegation of the forum led by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, urged people in the state to remain calm and support efforts of government to dislodge the bandits.

Tambuwal, accompanied by Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu said they were mandated by the forum after its meeting in Kano on Monday, to express its solidarity with the people of the state and sympathise with the victims.

“We were delegated by the Progressive Governors Forum after our meeting in Kano to come to Zamfara today and condole with Governor Abdulaziz Yari and also sympathize with the people of the state over the incidences.

“On behalf of progressive governors, I want to use this opportunity to condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks and the entire people of Zamfara state over the loss of our bothers and sisters, and we pray Almighty Allah to forgive them.

“We are also appealing to the general public in this state to remain calm as Zamfara and the Federal Governments are doing their best to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.”